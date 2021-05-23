Man arrested for allegedly breaking into 15 Lehi businesses

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man with an extensive criminal history which includes several felony convictions involving burglary, theft, drug, and multistate offenses, has been arrested after allegedly breaking into 15 businesses in Lehi since February.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Iseli Palu Lotaki of American Fork, was taken into custody on May 19 regarding an investigation compiled of 43 crimes, which include 15 counts of burglary, 13 counts of criminal mischief, and 15 counts of theft.

Arresting documents indicate Lotaki broke into businesses such as Teppanyaki restaurant, Aubergine Kitchen, Timpanogos Harley Davidson, Gerber Construction, and New Cast Stone with items like cinderblocks to smash through glass windows.

Officers say Lotaki would then enter the businesses and attempt to disable security cameras once inside before stealing items.

A court affidavit states that the serial burglar was then caught as soon as detectives were able to piece information together using surveillance footage, shoe prints, and DNA collected off a water bottle that Lotaki drank from to connect him to all the burglaries.

Detectives say “Lotaki is a flight risk and a risk to the health and safety of citizens throughout Utah” and currently sits under the criminal penalty of the State.