GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after Grand County deputies found about 100 lbs of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Rene Salicidio Gonzales, 22, is facing charges including possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; failure to signal for two seconds, an infraction; failure to obey traffic control devices, an infraction; unsafe lane travel, an infraction; and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit, Grand County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a red Toyota pick-up with a Colorado license after noticing the vehicle crossing onto the left shoulder several times on Interstate 70 at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 18. The driver, later identified as Gonzales, also reportedly failed to signal for two seconds before making lane changes.

K9 CJ assisted in the arrest of Gonzales. Courtesy of Grand County Sheriff’s Office

While waiting for dispatch to return the results of Gonzales’ background search, a deputy deployed a K9 named CJ to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive indication of drugs in the pickup truck, according to the probable cause document.

As a result, the deputy searched the pickup truck and found about 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle as well as a folded $1 bill with cocaine in it.

“[Gonzales] has no ties to the community and was initially uncooperative during the stop,” the affidavit stated. “If the subject is released, he would likely continue to distribute illegal drugs into other communities.”

Gonzales has been booked into the Grand County Jail without bail.