Photo of methamphetamine, cash, and drug paraphernalia found in Sekona’s vehicle. Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man who has an outstanding warrant in California was arrested in Salt Lake City after police reportedly found a bag containing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine in his stolen vehicle.

Feteleni Sekona, 48, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Tuesday, May 16, on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of a stolen license plate and outstanding warrants.

The investigation began around 1 a.m. when Salt Lake police responded to a report about a suspicious car near 820 South Pueblo Sreet.

Upon arrival, officers saw the driver, later identified as Sekona, asleep behind the wheel. Sekona was taken into custody shortly after that, and police determined the car was reported stolen.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a bag containing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.