Man arrested after firing shots, fleeing police in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – A man was arrested in West Valley City after he fled the scene of an incident when shots were fired. The altercation happened on Saturday near 4100 South 4300 West.

A detective for West Valley City initially saw three cars stopped in the middle of the road on Saturday. According to court documents, the officer then heard three gunshots and saw two of the cars drive away quickly. The occupants of those two cars then consolidated into one of those cars, documents stated.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle by turning on his patrol car lights. The car came to a stop and the officer observed the driver and a passenger trying to get out of the car. Another passenger then grabbed the driver and tried to keep everyone in the car. According to court documents, the same passenger then pushed the driver out of the vehicle and took the car himself. The car then fled the scene at a high speed.

Police say the fleeing driver was later arrested and has been identified as 18-year-old Antonio De Los Santos Marquez. Marquez later told police that he was involved in an altercation with another party where the three vehicles were gathered earlier. Marquez said that shots were fired during the altercation and that he also shot back at the other vehicle, documents stated.

Antonio De Los Santos Marquez

According to court documents, Marquez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of robbery, felony discharge of a firearm, and failing to stop or respond at command of the police.