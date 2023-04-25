CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A traffic stop along Interstate 15 in Iron County has led to the arrest of two men, one of whom reportedly admitted that he planned to transport the drugs found in his vehicle to Salt Lake City.

On Sunday, April 24, Utah Highway Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop along I-15 on a vehicle for a tail light tint violation at about 9 a.m. According to the affidavit, the records showed that the vehicle was registered out of California. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Reyes Bladimir Lopez Sanchez, 26, while the passenger was identified as Jesus Hernandez Sanchez, 27.

According to the probable cause document, a search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana wax, half a pound of fentanyl pills and about 22 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the trunk of the vehicle behind the carpet. Additionally, troopers also found cocaine in small amounts hidden in the center console.

Reyes Sanchez reportedly admitted that he picked up the drugs and arranged to transport them to Salt Lake City. Both he and Jesus Sanchez told authorities that they were going to be paid to transport the drugs, the probable cause document stated. Authorities also say Reyes Sanchez’s California driver’s license is suspended.

Reyes Sanchez was arrested on charges including two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, second-degree felonies; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and unsafe vehicle/faulty equipment, an infraction.

Jesus Sanchez is facing six charges including two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, second-degree felonies; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

“Both of them do not have ties to Utah and there is a high likelihood of them fleeing the jurisdiction of the courts and not returning to Utah, especially with the seriousness of the charges,” the affidavit stated.

Both men have been booked into the Iron County Jail on charges previously stated.