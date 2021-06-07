Man arrested, accused of possessing weapon of mass destruction in Davis County

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested on charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction in Salt Lake County.

According to arresting documents, 62-year-old Robert Turville was taken into custody on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to assault, two counts of threat of violence, and criminal solicitation.

Unified Police were called to a threat of violence incident at a Midvale retailer on Friday. Upon arrival, police report they were informed a terminated employee, later identified as Turville, had been recorded saying “he was 100% committed to taking a life.” Police say the threats including killing five specific people.

Arresting documents allege Turville solicited a witness, who spoke with police, to place Tannerite, a binary explosive, in the headrest of cars.

According to the probable cause statement, Turville allegedly eluded officers when they knew they were surveilling his home.

On Sunday, officers say Turville agreed to meet with them, but then refused to answer his phone. Arresting documents report Turville slipped out of his Davis County home, eluded officers, and was later found at a family member’s Holladay house.

Turville was safely taken into custody and officers report Tannerite was later found at his home.

Turville was then booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.