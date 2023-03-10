SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly threatening people at three Salt Lake City businesses with a gun.

Jose A Vasquez-Chirinos, 54, is facing five felony charges including two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and criminal mischief.

A woman, later identified as Sophia Dewey, 39, was allegedly with Vasquez-Chirinos during those incidents. She has multiple outstanding warrants and was arrested on charges of trespassing, failure to stop at command of a law enforcement officer, and interference with an arresting office.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Vasquez-Chirinos and Dewey tried to enter a piercing store at about 3:35 p.m. on Thursday. An employee opened the door of the shop and said it was closed for lunch. Vasquez-Chirinos reportedly pushed the employee aside and tackled them to the ground so he could enter the store with Dewey.

Police say Vasquez-Chirinos then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee before leaving the building.

A few minutes later, Vasquez-Chirinos and Dewey entered a bar near 160 East 200 South. He tried to buy a drink, but the employee refused to serve him because he had a broken ID, according to the affidavit.

In response to that, Vasquez-Chirinos poured a beer on a computer worth around $2,500 and pointed a gun at two people. The pair walked out of the bar after that.

A short while later, the couple reportedly went to a gas station near 200 South State Street. Vasquez-Chirinos then grabbed a beer and tried to leave without paying. The employee at the gas station reportedly told the two to stop and attempted to call the police.

Police say that was when Vasquez-Chirinos pointed his gun at the employee as he walked out of the store with Dewey.

Both of them have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for charges previously stated.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is reportedly considering filing charges in state or federal courts due to the alleged threats of violence with a gun.