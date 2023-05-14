OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A man allegedly stole a pickaxe from an Ogden residence on Saturday, May 13, and used it to destroy the property’s fence, according to Ogden Police.

Malcolm Golding, 36, faces charges of burglary (third-degree felony), criminal mischief (third-degree felony), interference with arresting officer (class B misdemeanor), and criminal trespass (class B misdemeanor).

An officer responded to a “suspicious person” call on Saturday, which reported that a man, later identified as Golding, was standing outside a home “yelling and punching the air,” the affidavit states.

Golding reportedly then made his way into the shed of the residence, where he took a pickaxe. He then continued to “yell at no one,” and started swinging the pickaxe into the vinyl fencing of the property.

As officers arrived, Golding “went through the giant hole” in the fence, exiting the yard, police say. Officers found him on the sidewalk “as he was still holding the pickaxe,” the affidavit states.

Police say Golding initially refused to drop the pickaxe, but eventually put it down. Officers were then able to place him in handcuffs, but he resisted and said that they would have to “shoot or tase him.”

Golding was booked into the Weber County Jail on the charges previously stated.