WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing someone who owed him money for marijuana.

Curtis Sims, 41, reportedly entered the victim’s apartment in West Valley illegally, where he then assaulted the victim with a knife repeatedly on his arms, legs, hands, neck, and face. Then, he stole the victim’s wallet from his bedroom and ran away from the residence, the victim told police.

“The victim sustained serious injuries, which required hospitalization and surgery for the deep lacerations he sustained,” the affidavit stated.

Reportedly, the victim owed Sims some money for marijuana that Sims brought him. Allegedly, Sims had told the victim he would come to collect what was owed at a later date.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sims was taken into custody at a traffic stop on Wednesday after a witness of the alleged stabbing came forward.

A person in the car with Sims when he was arrested told officers that he admitted to having done something bad, and told the person he had stabbed someone.

Sims was arrested on Feb. 9 on charges of aggravated robbery-serious bodily injury upon another, aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated burglary.

A West Valley City PD officer said, in the report, that Sims should be held at the Salt Lake County Jail and not released on bail for the following reasons: