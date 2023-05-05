MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested on Thursday following a road rage incident in Moab in which he pulled a gun on another driver after running them off the road.

Gerad Raymond Riester, 46, was booked into the Grand County Jail on three charges including aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit, Riester was traveling northbound on State Route 191 going through Moab when he ran another driver off the roadway and caused them to hit a curb. When the other driver pulled next to Riester’s vehicle, he allegedly reached down to the center console and pulled out a gun.

The other driver slammed on his brakes when they saw the gun, the affidavit stated. They reportedly told Utah Highway Patrol troopers that they felt Riester might shoot at him.

Troopers were able to locate Riester and his vehicle, in which they found a black Springfield .45 ACP in the center console, according to the probable cause document. There were allegedly seven other encased guns in the pickup truck with no rounds in the chamber.

Authorities also reportedly found an unmarked bottle containing alcohol in between the driver and passenger seat.