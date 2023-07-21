A patrol car for the Unified Police Department (Image courtesy of Unified Police Department)

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A 21-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed by his live-in girlfriend after a heated argument early Friday morning.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Culter told ABC4 the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in a Kearns neighborhood. Witnesses reported a man, later identified as Dominique Vigil, was arguing with his girlfriend, identified as Sandra Perez, 21.

The argument continued until witnesses said they heard gunfire. A woman left the bedroom and allegedly pointed a gun toward Vigil’s mother as she fled the scene.

Vigil died due to his wounds at the scene.

Sgt. Cutler said an extensive multi-agency K9 search was initiated in search of Perez. Unified Police reportedly received information from a nearby business Perez had gotten into a vehicle and left.

Perez was located a short time later at a West Valley City residence. She was taken into custody safely, without further incident.

This is a developing story. Check back as AB4 will provide more information as it becomes available.