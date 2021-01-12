Man accused of stealing Ogden ambulance now in custody

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The man accused of stealing an Ogden Fire ambulance in early January has been taken into custody.

In the early morning hours of January 3, crews with the Ogden Fire Department were responding to a medical emergency in the 400 block of 3rd Street. As the crew attempted to return to the ambulance with the patient, they found that the ambulance had been stolen.

Later that day, a citizen contact authorities and reported the ambulance had been found in their neighbor’s backyard. No damage was found to the vehicle and no equipment had been taken.

At the time, authorities were searching for a person of interest.

On Monday, officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of 16th Street on an unrelated incident.

During the course of that incident, authorities say 28-year-old Mitchell May was taken into custody.

While booking May into the Weber County Correctional Facility, an officer realized May was wearing a shirt that matched the description of the person of interest detectives were searching for while investigating the stolen ambulance.

When authorities showed photos from the incident to May and asked if the person in the photos was him, May “stated that sure looks like me,” according to the probable cause statement.

He now faces charges of theft or a firearm or operable vehicle and interfering with a public servant, court records show.