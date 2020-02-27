Man accused of kidnapping Hunter High teen in court

Live Now
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)— The man accused of kidnapping a Hunter High teen while she was walking home from school last month was in court on Thursday.

Creed Lujan, 43, is charged with multiple felonies.

Police say Lujan kidnapped, drugged, and raped a Hunter High School student while she was on her way home from school. 

Lujan is on lifetime parole for a 2008 felony aggravated attempted murder. He was paroled in 2015.

Thursday, Lujan was appointed an attorney and a judge put a pre-trial no-contact order in place. 
Lujan is scheduled to be back in court on March 9 at 1:30 p.m.
Lujan has yet to enter a plea for the following charges: 

Charge 1- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING-1st Degree Felony Charge 2 – RAPE – 1st Degree Felony
Charge 3 – FORCIBLE SODOMY – 1st Degree Felony
Charge 4 – AGGRAVATED ROBBERY – 1st Degree Felony 
Charge 5 – SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR – 2nd Degree Felony
Charge 6 – SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR – 2nd Degree Felony 
Charge 7 – SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR – 2nd Degree Felony
Charge 8 – OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE – 2nd Degree Felony 
Charge 9 – OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE – 2nd Degree Felony 
Charge 10 – OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE – 2nd Degree felony

