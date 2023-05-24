MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked teenagers and police officers with a knife in Murray Park on Tuesday, May 23.

According to the affidavit, Traeger Winn, 24, threatened two teenagers in Murray Park with a knife. He reportedly charged at them, knocked them to the ground and fought them. The teens were able to pepper-sprayed him and run off to call 911.

When Murray police arrived at the scene, Winn refused to drop the knife, according to the probable cause document. One officer allegedly tried to taze Winn, but Winn charged at them with the knife, causing the officer to fall to the ground.

Other officers managed to pin Winn down, and when an officer tried to take the knife from Winn’s hand, he stabbed the officer in the leg. The affidavit states that the knife tore the officer’s pants but did not penetrate their leg.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Winn then reportedly sliced another officer’s arm. He continued to resist arrest before officers were able to handcuff him.

Police say Winn’s parents reported him as a missing person in January 2023. He was then found in California despite having no connections to the area. Police described Winn’s actions at the park as “manic and violent.”

Winn was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two counts of assault on a peace officer, both second-degree felonies; two counts of aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies; failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor.