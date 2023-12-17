DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An 18-year-old man led police on a pursuit through North Salt Lake and Davis County Friday night, traveling at speeds over 100 mph and ramming a trooper’s vehicle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Chrystapher James Kessler, 18, was arrested on two counts of reckless driving (class B misdemeanor), reckless endangerment (class A misdemeanor), fail to stop or respond at command of police (third-degree felony), aggravated assault (third-degree felony), as well as multiple other offenses.

On Dec. 15, at around 11 p.m., a UHP trooper responded to a call regarding a fleeing vehicle on northbound I-15 in North Salt Lake. The trooper learned that a black Dodge Charger had fled from a Salt Lake County trooper, going over 130 mph with no lights on.

Dispatch reportedly stated that they had received multiple calls from nearby drivers saying that the Charger had passed them at speeds over 100 mph, driving recklessly.

The responding trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop at the 200 North off-ramp of I-15 in Kaysville, according to a statement of probable cause. The trooper said Kessler initially slowed, but then turned his lights off and drove through a red light.

The trooper reportedly did not pursue because other officers were north of him. Another trooper found Kessler going northbound on I-15 at over 115 mph. The trooper followed Kessler off of the interstate to Antelope Dr.

Kessler then blew through two more red lights on Antelope Dr. before turning north onto 1000 West in Syracuse, according to the statement.

At this point, the first trooper was able to deploy spikes to attempt to stop Kessler, and a DPS helicopter joined in the pursuit.

“There were multiple officers at the intersection to box the car in with their emergency lights,” the affidavit states. “Officers successfully boxed the car in, but Kessler put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated backwards crashing into a UHP patrol car and was able to escape again.”

After ramming the patrol car, Kessler reportedly fled at over 100 mph, going eastbound on SR-193 in Clearfield. Upon attempting to turn on Center St., Kessler crashed due to his speed and flat tires, police said.

Kessler reportedly then fled the scene of the crash on foot, but was followed by the DPS helicopter and taken into custody. Additionally, there was a passenger in the Charger who was injured in the crash.

Troopers found multiple THC pens in the Charger, but Kessler reportedly said he did not have a medical marijuana card. The vehicle also did not have insurance, according to the affidavit.

After his arrest, Kessler allegedly told an officer that he had fled since his driver’s license was not valid. When the officer asked about the incident where Kessler rammed a patrol car, Kessler replied, “F*** it man, I’m already so deep might as well go through ya’ll,” the affidavit states.

Kessler was booked into Davis County Jail on the charges previously mentioned.

No further information is available at this time.