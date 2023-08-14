MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) — A Magna man was charged Monday for hitting and killing a bicyclist while driving on the west side of Salt Lake City, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Rodimiro Burquez, 27, of Magna, was charged in the 3rd District Court with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (third-degree felony), no insurance on motor vehicle (class C misdemeanor), no or expired driver’s license (infraction), failure to register or expired vehicle registration (infraction), and speed too fast for conditions (infraction).

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on July 9, Salt Lake City Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 755 S Redwood Rd. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious man, identified as Juan Mucino, lying in the road.

Officers reportedly found broken headlight glass, a plastic license plate holder with a part number etched into it, and white paint chips. After running the part number, police discovered that the part belonged to a 1992-1996 white Chevrolet or GMC truck.

Court documents state that Mucino was riding his bicycle northbound in the number two lane on Redwood Rd., next to the designated bike lane, when he was hit from behind by a white truck and thrown from the bike. Emergency personnel determined Mucino was deceased at the scene.

Police said Mucino was wearing dark clothing and lighting on the street was minimal.

On the following day, July 10, Burquez requested to speak with police about the incident. He reportedly said that at the time of the accident, he was coming from Woods Cross on his way to see his girlfriend when he hit Mucino.

Burquez stated that “there was nothing on the bike flashing, nor were there lights,” according to court documents. He also stated the accident “happened fast and that he was scared so he took off.”

After the crash, Burquez reportedly turned onto 500 South, stopped, and sat there for a few minutes before abandoning the vehicle in the area of Cheyenne St. and Arapahoe Ave. He told police that the truck was not registered to him, and that “he was borrowing it but did not know the name of the owner,” court documents state.

Burquez confirmed to police that he did not have a valid driver’s license and that he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Detectives went to the area and found the white GMC truck, which reportedly had severe front-end damage. They were able to determine that debris left at the accident belonged to the same truck, which was neither registered nor had valid insurance.

Burquez was traveling 52 mph in a 45 mph zone when he hit Mucino, court documents state. Police said at the speed he was traveling, he had less than 1.5 seconds to respond to seeing Mucino in the road.