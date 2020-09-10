Lori Vallow Daybell pleads not guilty to both charges

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) – Lori Vallow Daybell was in court this morning for her arraignment. The Judge told her she had three options, to plead guilty, trial by jury, the right to confront witnesses, call your own witnesses, and the right to remain silent and have the council enter her plea.

The formal right to reading the prosecutors documents was waved.

The judge went over the counts against her and potential punishment . 2 counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence a felony under Idaho law punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Her lawyer spoke for her.

“On behalf of Mrs. Daybell she enters a not guilty plea to both charges, and requests for a pre-trial and a jury trial”

The jury trial was set for April 2, 2021at 10 a.m. and the pre-trial is on March 22nd also at 10:00 a.m.