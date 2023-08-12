LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting to rape a child two years ago.

On Aug. 7, Thomas D. Montes-Robertson, 22, appeared before the First District Court in Logan for a change of plea hearing, according to court documents. He reportedly pleaded guilty to attempted rape of a 13-year-old, a first-degree felony. Prosecutors dismissed the two remaining charges as part of the plea deal, according to court documents.

In March 2021, Montes-Robertson faced three first-degree felony charges for rape of a child, sodomy on a child, and aggravated sex abuse of a child, according to the probable cause statement.

On March 15, 2021, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received two anonymous tips asking that Montes-Robertson and Brenton Nelson, 19, be investigated for child rape. The tips were submitted through the Cache County Sheriff’s Office’s website and through the Safe UT app, according to court documents.

Police reportedly contacted the victim’s father and then conducted an interview at the Logan Children’s Justice Center with the victim.

Two days later, on March 17, Montes-Robertson was contacted at his apartment and brought into the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed, according to court documents. Montes-Robertson reportedly admitted to rape, sodomy, and sex abuse.

He was booked into the Cache County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.

In 2022, Nelson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in the Utah State Prison, according to court documents.