List: Five Utahns that are still missing

(ABC4) – The case of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé and was later found dead in Wyoming, has prompted widespread reminders of the dozens of people who haven’t been seen in months or years nationwide.

At the end of 2020, there were over 89,600 active missing person records in the National Crime Information Center’s database, according to an FBI report. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, overseen by the Department of Justice, shows there are roughly 120 missing person cases in Utah alone. These cases stretch back to 1953.

Here is a look at just some of those cases. For more Missing in Utah cases, click here.

Kandis Harris, 16

Courtesy of Unified Police

Kandis Harris was last seen on July 14, 2021. Unified Police say Harris, who sometimes goes by Brooklyn, has health conditions that require medication and is believed to be with an older man. Her family recently announced they are offering a $1,500 reward for information. If you have any information, authorities want to speak with you. You can contact them here.

Rick Morris, 28

Rick Morris was last seen on June 25, 2021, in Tooele City. Because he has diabetes, he is believed to be endangered. ABC4 spoke with Morris’s family who say he recorded low blood sugar levels before disappearing. For more information, click here.

Frederick Gabriel, 62

Frederick Gabriel (Utah Department of Public Safety)

Frederick Gabriel was last seen after leaving his Lehi home following a disagreement with his girlfriend in September 2015. His vehicle was found in San Juan County but has not been seen or heard from since. If you have any information, contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.

Macin Smith, 23

Macin Smith

In 2015, then 17-year-old Macin Smith vanished without a trace from St. George. He left home one September morning and while his parents believed he was traveling to school, Smith never made it to class. He left his cellphone, wallet, and computer at home as well. For more information, click here.

Aletha Jo Williams, 45

Aletha Jo Williams (Utah Department of Public Safety)

Last seen in March 2002, then 25-year-old Aletha Jo Williams was said to be six months pregnant at the time of her disappearance. Salt Lake City Police say Williams was last seen on the corner of 1700 South and West Temple. She dropped off her belongings at a family member’s home and indicated she would return later. She is said to have a medical condition and the name “Shawn” tattooed on her wrist, pierced ears, and a pierced tongue. If you have any information about Williams’ disappearance, Salt Lake City Police want to speak with you.

These five are just a few of the persons reported missing in Utah. To see more of Utah’s missing person cases, visit the state’s missing person list or Salt Lake City Police Department’s list of cold cases.