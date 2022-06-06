LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men?

The Layton City Police Department is searching for three men allegedly involved in a “substantial theft” at Target.

The suspected thieves were captured on surveillance camera footage exiting the retail store while pushing a shopping cart.

(Courtesy of Layton City Police)

One man was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and big pink shorts. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with black shorts and the third suspect was wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored jeans with black shoes.

The suspect’s vehicle has also been captured on security camera, appearing to be an older model silver-colored minivan.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects or their vehicle to contact authorities at (801) 497-8300 and reference case number 22-13373.