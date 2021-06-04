KIDNAPPING UPDATE: Utah police spot missing victim at 7-Eleven parking lot, search continues

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The South Salt Lake Police Department is searching for a person of interest regarding a kidnapping case out of Utah, Friday.

According to officials, on June 3 at around 9 p.m., three individuals were at the 7-Eleven located near 287 W. and 3300 S.

Officers say as the trio parked their vehicle to retrieve gas, the male passenger got out of the car to pay. As he began walking away from the car and towards the building, the female driver of the vehicle then drove off with the other female passenger, according to police.

Courtesy of The South Salt Lake Police Department

A press release indicates as the driver took off, the passenger was heard yelling “stop” repeatedly.

The South Salt Lake Police Department states that very female passenger is also believed to have been reportedly missing since May 22.

Officers have identified the kidnapping victim as 26-year-old Shylene “Shy” White Mortensen. Police describe her as 5-foot-4, 130 lbs, with brown blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has two identifying tattoos: a marijuana leaf on her right shoulder and a peace sign on her back.

The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking the public to aid in their search, and those with any additional information are urged to call 801-940-6179.