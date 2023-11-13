WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — On Thursday, Nov. 9, a jury found Jonathan Hunt, 23, guilty of the 2018 murder of Noe Luna at a West Jordan Mexican restaurant.

Hunt was found guilty of first-degree felony murder and first-degree felony discharge of a firearm. Both charges carry a penalty of at least five years in Utah State Prison.

According to court documents, in September 2018, Hunt and his friend, Jaydan Marshall Olsen went into the restaurant in Salt Lake County around midnight to confront Luna. Luna and Olson had been fighting about a girl over Snapchat for several months leading up to the shooting, according to the indictment.

Witnesses told police at the time Olsen and Hunt both seemed upset as they approached Luna, which sparked an argument. That argument turned physical when Hunt punched Luna in the head and then shot him twice in the torso.

Luna was taken to a local hospital and he later died due to his wounds.

“This gun violence in a public place like a restaurant puts not only the victim but also those simply trying to eat in grave danger. We thank the jury for their hard work and decision to find Mr. Hunt guilty of all charges,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “We thank our prosecutors Josh Graves and Kimberly McKinnon Crandall, our victim counselor Amy Kershisnik, and our support staff for their dedication to this case. We are also grateful to the team at West Jordan Police Department that conducted a thorough investigation that helped lead to this conviction.”

According to court documents, a sentencing date for Hunt has not yet been determined as of Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Olsen’s case is still pending.