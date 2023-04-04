SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of strangling and killing his wife in a Salt Lake City apartment.

Larry Johnson, 63, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

Victoria Johnson, 71, was found dead at an apartment on 200 East on Tuesday, April 4, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

A family member allegedly called the Pleasant Grove Police Department on Tuesday to report that Larry Johnson had told them he strangled and killed his wife on Sunday, April 2.

SLCPD officers and firefighters went to the couple’s apartment located in downtown Salt Lake City and found Victoria Johnson deceased.

Homicide detectives and SLCPD’s Crime Lab Unit responded to process the scene.

This marks the fourth homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023.

No further information is available at this moment.

The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call us at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.