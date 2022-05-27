ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a homeless man for allegedly firing a gun at a St. George hotel on Friday.

The St. George Police Department (SGPD) has identified the suspect as Sergio Avila.

Authorities say the incident happened at a La Quinta Inn near 91 E. 2680 South in St. George around 9 a.m.

Hotel staff reported a homeless man was seen shooting a gun on the second floor before fleeing the scene.

Officers contacted nearby businesses of the potentially armed suspect before arriving at the resort.

Police say while fleeing, Avila ditched his firearm which was later discovered by authorities. Officers were able to locate the man and take him into custody.

No injuries were sustained during the incident and there is no immediate danger remaining to the local community.

“We appreciate the cooperation from the businesses and the witnesses on this incident,” officials say.

Avila was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault, discharge of a weapon, pedestrian in the freeway, criminal mischief, weapon possession by a restricted person and reckless endangerment.