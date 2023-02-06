SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police say a homeless man attempted to take two pieces of luggage from a bag claim carousel that did not belong to him on Sunday.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer working at the Salt Lake International Aiport watched a man who was described as having a “strong odor of urine” take two bags off of a bag claim carousel just before 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The man, later identified as 41-year-old Edward Hanson, told police that he was told he could take “any two bags” at the airport.

Salt Lake City Police say Hanson was unable to verify the names attached to the bags he took. Hanson also allegedly could not confirm the name of the person who told him he could take the bags.

Police reportedly contacted the owners of the bags after the incident. The owners of the bags reportedly did not give permission to anyone to take their bags from the carousel.

According to police, Hanson confirmed he was homeless and had no other business at the airport.

Hanson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one class A misdemeanor count of theft. Hanson also reportedly had multiple warrants for his arrest.