Have you seen him? Bountiful police search for theft suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are on the search for an alleged suspect involved in a theft case.

The Bountiful Police Department is asking the general public for help locating a man suspected of stealing a pair of gardening shears from a carport Monday.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

In a video shared by the department, the suspect is seen pulling up to the carport and then walking over to the side of a building and snagging the gardening tool.

The video shows the suspect wearing a sporty pullover, sweatpants, socks, and sandals.

Officers say anyone who recognizes the alleged suspect is advised to call 801-298-6000 or reach them on social media and reference case 21-1491.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah