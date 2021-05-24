Have you seen him? Bountiful police search for theft suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are on the search for an alleged suspect involved in a theft case.

The Bountiful Police Department is asking the general public for help locating a man suspected of stealing a pair of gardening shears from a carport Monday.

In a video shared by the department, the suspect is seen pulling up to the carport and then walking over to the side of a building and snagging the gardening tool.

The video shows the suspect wearing a sporty pullover, sweatpants, socks, and sandals.

Officers say anyone who recognizes the alleged suspect is advised to call 801-298-6000 or reach them on social media and reference case 21-1491.