WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed in a shooting in West Valley City on Friday, according to West Valley City Police.

Police said a shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. Police said there appeared to have been a verbal exchange between the victim and suspect, which ended in gunfire.

An adult man was declared deceased on scene. The suspect has fled, police stated.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.