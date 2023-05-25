WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — A fugitive was arrested Wednesday evening near Bangerter Highway after leading police on a chase and crashing a vehicle he had carjacked into a fence.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, May 24, the Riverton Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force attempted to apprehend a fugitive, identified as Samuel Rodriguez-Garcia, 35, who was driving a Red Range Rover Discovery.

Authorities reportedly applied tire deflation devices before attempting a traffic stop because of his violent history and his tendencies to flee from police. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter caught Rodriguez-Garcia’s vehicle fleeing from law enforcement as it ran over the tire deflation device, the affidavit stated. Police say Rodriguez-Garcia attempted to run over another officer that was trying to deploy a second deflation device.

A chase ensued and continued for several miles before Rodriguez-Garcia’s vehicle stopped behind a few vehicles that were at a traffic light at 4100 S Bangerter Highway in West Valley City, according to the probable cause document.

Both Rodriguez and his passenger, Krystal Corinne Rodriguez, 35, allegedly exited their car and tried to carjack a vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The two people entered the vehicle they carjacked, and officers tried to physically remove Samuel Rodriguez-Garcia from the driver’s seat. While this was happening, Samuel Rodriguez-Garcia was able to put the vehicle into drive and crash it into a fence.

Samuel Rodriguez-Garcia and Krystal Rodriguez were both taken into custody shortly after that. Police say officers discovered a loaded black handgun in the center console of the Range Rover Discovery.

According to the affidavit, Samuel Rodriguez-Garcia is a convicted felon and has fled from police several times in the last month. He was being investigated for firing a gun from a vehicle during an argument and has a few pending felony charges that are being reviewed by the district attorney.

For this incident, Samuel Rodriguez-Garcia is facing four charges, including failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; transaction of a firearm by class II restricted person, a third-degree felony; and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.

The passenger, Krystal Corinne Rodriguez, was arrested on three charges including failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor.