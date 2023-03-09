TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A fugitive has been arrested after he allegedly hijacked a car with a gun and forced the driver to not stop for Taylorsville police on Wednesday.

Darrell Raoul Johnson, 33, is facing charges including two counts of aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies; failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony; and failure to stop vessel at command of officer, a class A misdemeanor.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle reportedly told police they feared for their lives during the incident.

Johnson had multiple warrants out for his arrest because he failed to appear for his sentencing hearing on Jan. 18, 2023, according to court documents. He was arrested in July 2022 after police determined he was involved in multiple car theft cases in a trailer park. Five months later, Johnson pleaded guilty to attempted theft and burglary of a vehicle, both class A misdemeanors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Feb. 2, Taylorsville police reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima believed to be driven by Johnson. However, Johnson fled and ran the red light, causing police to terminate the pursuit in fear of putting the public at risk.

According to the affidavit, officers conducted a follow-up on the case on March 8. Police allegedly located Johnson walking out of an apartment in a black mask and getting into the back seat of a 2014 Ram 3500.

Officers reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop once again, but the car raced down eastbound 3300 South instead. Department of Public Safety deployed a helicopter to keep police updated on the vehicle’s whereabouts, the affidavit stated.

Police say the 2014 Ram came to a stop near 2100 South Main Street after going through a tire deflation device. Johnson was reportedly compliant for a moment before running north and hiding under the vehicle.

Officers took Johnson into custody shortly after that and booked him into Salt Lake County Jail.

The driver and passenger of the 2014 Ram reportedly told police Johnson had a gun and forced them to not stop for law enforcement. They said they feared for their lives during the incident, according to the affidavit.