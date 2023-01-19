PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A former Park City Mountain Resort employee was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for making a threatening social media post against a school, authorities say.

Mariano Agustin Sanchez, 25, is facing one count of threat against school, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the probable cause document, an individual alerted the Park City Police Department Wednesday morning that a man from Argentina who recently got fired from the Park City Mountain Resort posted several photos on Instagram that could be interpreted as threatening.

One photo on Sanchez’s Instagram account reportedly showed a man holding a black AR-15 rifle with the caption, translated from Spanish, “People of Park City, if I were you, I wouldn’t go to school tomorrow.” Police noted in the affidavit that the gun appears to be an air gun.

The probable cause document states detectives spoke to Park City Mountain Resort staff who said they were concerned about the Instagram post because they thought he might have directed the threat to the Ski & Snowboard School there.

Another post allegedly showed a man carrying a brown AR-15 rifle and pulling the trigger, producing a clicking sound. The caption, translated from Spanish, reads, “They are literally real. We tested them and everything.”

In a third post, a photo depicted a streetlight and snowbanks with a caption, translated from Spanish, that said, “Typical of the United States, you go looking for clothes and end up buying a weapon.”

Park City detectives located the store where Sanchez had taken the first two photos through his Instagram story, the affidavit says. A store employee allegedly told police he remembered four individuals, including Sanchez, visiting the store, browsing for guns, and leaving without purchasing any firearms.

In an interview with law enforcement, Sanchez allegedly told Park City officers that he did not realize the post he made threatening a school would be offensive and that it was meant to be a joke for his followers.

Sanchez has been booked into the Summit County Jail for the charge previously stated.