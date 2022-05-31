JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah police officer has been arrested on Monday after allegedly threatening to kill his former supervisor.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the suspect, Jared Chuchran, 42, was a former officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Authorities say Chuchran allegedly threatened to kill his former supervisor, the Saratoga Springs assistant police chief, while threatening to hurt anyone who got in his way.

The Utah County Metro SWAT team was dispatched and set up operations at the suspect’s residence in Saratoga Springs.

The team later disbanded after cell phone pings located Chuchran near a Juab campsite about 40 miles south of Saratoga Springs.

Deputies say Chuchran was discovered inside a vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Utah State Mental Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Officials say Chuchran was employed as an officer with Saratoga Springs since 2008, but later left the department and was no longer working as an officer at the time of the arrest.

Officials are currently investigating the events leading up to the threats against the suspect’s former supervisor.

No further details have been released at this time. ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.