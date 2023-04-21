CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A former Carbon High School golf coach has been sentenced to at most 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a 16-year-old teen for years.

Kenneth George Otani, 55, was convicted of second-degree forcible sodomy and second-degree forcible sexual abuse at the Seventh District Court in Carbon County in February. On Wednesday, April 19, a judge sentenced Otani to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for each of the charges, which are to run concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay $700 in restitution to the Utah State Office for Victims of Crime and required to register as a Group A sex offender. Additionally, the Seventh District Court recommended Otani participate in “treatment at the Utah State Prison” as soon as possible.

According to the affidavit, Otani was accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old member of the Carbon High School golf team multiple times between July 12, 2018, and April 22, 2022. He was arrested in May 2022 on charges of forcible sexual abuse, forcible sodomy and object rape, which had been dismissed in court without prejudice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Carbon County deputies say Otani asked the teen on July 12, 2018, what they would do if he molested them while they were at the Carbon County Golf Course Driving Range.

Then, Otani proceeded to sexually assault them at least 100 times over the next several years according to the probable cause document. Officials say the teen would often be required to meet with Otani at his residence for private golf lessons for two hours, but the actual lesson would only last for about 30 minutes each time.