SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former Utah Transit Authority (UTA) employee was sentenced to jail on Thursday after stealing over $2 million in public funds.

David Leroy Healy was sentenced to 364 days in Salt Lake County Jail after pleading guilty to Pattern of Unlawful Activity, a second-degree felony, and Misuse of Public Funds, a third-degree felony.

Healy was turned in on Sept. 10 of 2019 after a witness saw him transferring exceptional amounts of change from his UTA work truck to his garage on two separate occasions.

Healy, who was hired by UTA as a fare equipment maintenance technician, had access to the organization’s fare collections boxes.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill reported that the department recovered more than $2 million as a result of the prosecution that will go toward victims and taxpayers.

According to the District Attorney’s official press release, part of the plea agreement includes the restoration of the following:

$191,215.21 held in accounts at Mountain America Credit Union

$649,837.46 contained in various accounts at Cyprus Credit Union

$1,478,794.00 contained in an escrow account at Zion’s Bank

2015 Dodge Ram 1500

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Coin Collection

Ruger Revolver

UTA Employee Retirement Pension

Combined, the total amounts to $2,319,846.67, though some items still need an appraisal.

“Public Institutions belong to the people. In this case, a government employee violated the public trust, that trust has been restored and the defendant held accountable in court.” Said DA Sim Gill. “The purpose of government is to do good and provide a service, it is not a personal piggy bank for a dishonest employee. I would like to thank the attorneys, officers, and citizens who worked to ensure justice was done.”