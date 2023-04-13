SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A federal grand jury indicted two foreign nationals Wednesday who are believed to be part of a large drug trafficking organization in Utah.

According to the U.S. District Court of Utah, Gildardo Ramirez Garcia, 40, and Luis Felipe Felix-Campos, 31, were arrested at each of their Salt Lake County residences on March 30 following an investigation by the Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force.

The Task Force was investigating Felix-Campos and Garcia who are suspected of facilitating the distribution of large quantities of narcotics throughout Utah.

Agents who served a warrant at Felix-Campos’ residence reportedly seized over 1,000 grams of cocaine from a trash can in his kitchen. Charging documents state that Felix-Campos admitted during his interview that he knew about the cocaine inside the trash can and acknowledged that it belonged to him.

Additionally, approximately 941 grams of cocaine was located in a suitcase in Garcia’s bedroom. Agents also recovered heroin in his residence.

Garcia is charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. Felix-Campos is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and reentry of a previously removed alien.

The Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force consists of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.