SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police allegedly found a large amount of illegal drugs in a foreign national’s vehicle after he fled from a traffic stop and hit a pedestrian last week in West Valley.

Marcos Garcia Lugo, 21, was charged federally on Wednesday, March 8, with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and alien in possession of a firearm.

When interviewed by police, Lugo reportedly admitted to fleeing from law enforcement because he knew he had a large amount of drugs in his car.

According to court documents, detectives with the Salt Lake Area Metro Gang Unit at Unified Police Department saw Lugo speeding near 3100 South Bangerter Highway and attempted to stop him.

Lugo reportedly fled from the attempted traffic stop, but officers did not pursue the vehicle. An MGU detective allegedly saw Lugo make a sharp turn on 3600 West and 3150 South into oncoming traffic.

While he was making the turn, his vehicle struck another car, causing it to spin and hit a pedestrian. The 67-year-old man reportedly sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the collision, Lugo got out of his car and ran on foot. Court documents state he scaled a fence, threw two things on the ground and kept running. Detectives reportedly later found the items to be a softball-sized ball of methamphetamine and a Smith and Wesson Shield 9mm firearm, which was allegedly stolen from a Millcreek resident in 2019.

Police say they arrested Lugo in a residence near 3200 Westlake. The homeowners reportedly do not know Lugo personally and were not aware that he broke into the house at the time.

A search of Lugo’s vehicle later revealed 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a half-pound of heroin, about 3,000 fentanyl pills, and $2,557.00 in cash.

Lugo’s arraignment is scheduled for March 9, 2023, at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse.

This case is investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the UPD’s Salt Lake Area Metro Gang Unit.