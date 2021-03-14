Fight breaks out at big house party in Clearfield, man charged for attempted homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A man is currently in custody after allegedly firing a round, and injuring a person at a large party, Sunday.

On March 14, around 12:39 a.m., the Clearfield Police Department Communications Center received 911 calls reporting gunshots heard in the area of 150 North and 500 West.

Upon arrival, officers determined a fight had occurred at a party being held at a nearby location where an estimated 50-75 people were in attendance.

According to the police department, officers located a 20-year-old male victim, with a gunshot wound, in a vehicle preparing to leave the scene.

Officers say the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was bleeding heavily.

Medical personnel responded and transported this male by ground ambulance to McKay Dee Hospital. The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

A press release states, officers and detectives worked quickly and interviewed multiple people to identify a possible suspect(s).

“Through the efforts of these officers and detectives on scene, a suspected shooter was identified as 21-year-old Michael Hernandez of Clearfield,” informs the Clearfield Police Department. “Michael Hernandez was taken into custody and interviewed.”

Officers say Hernandez admitted he was the person who had fired the gun after getting into a fight with some others at the party.

According to a press release, a search warrant was executed at the residence, and evidence related to the shooting was located including the suspected firearm.

Michael Hernandez was booked into Davis County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault and attempted homicide, according to officials.

“Due to the number of people present and fleeing the scene this took a cooperative effort between multiple agencies to handle,” adds the Clearfield Police Department. “Thank you to the other agencies assisting on this incident including; North Davis Fire Department, Davis County Sheriff’s Office Department, Layton Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Syracuse Police Department, Davis County Sheriff’s Department Crime Lab.”