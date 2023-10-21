SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 31-year-old man was arrested in possession of fentanyl pills and a firearm last weekend, claiming to have swallowed fentanyl in an effort to avoid being arrested, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, an officer patrolling near 1000 West North Temple reportedly saw a person illegally trespassing at a convenience store.

The man was identified as Milo Salters, 31.

“The officer saw multiple no trespassing signs in plain view near Salters,” a release states. Police said that in addition to trespassing, Salters had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Upon arresting Salters, officers found him to be in possession of a revolver, fentanyl pills, brass knuckles, multiple checks that did not belong to him, and drug paraphernalia.

While in custody, Salters “suddenly” told officers he swallowed fentanyl, according to the release. “Because of its potency, fentanyl can be very dangerous and lead to overdose,” SLCPD stated.

Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance reportedly took Salters to the hospital as a result, where he was found to be in good condition.

Police said there were no signs of Salters being in medical distress or any evidence that he had swallowed fentanyl. Officers believe Salters created a false emergency to “possibly avoid being arrested,” the release states.

After being medically cleared, Salters was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, making a false report, criminal trespass, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Each minute dedicated by our police officers, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, and doctors to address, and treat, a situation that later proves to be a false emergency – because someone is trying to avoid going to jail – is a minute that could have been dedicated to someone in legitimate need of emergency help. It jeopardizes the safety of our entire community and taxes our health care and emergency response systems,” said Chief Mike Brown.

Salters is currently being held without bail due to being a “known drug user” with access to firearms.

To address criminal activity in the city, Salt Lake City Police are reportedly engaged in “focus area,” policing, increasing their presence and visibility “at and around addresses where violent crime is concentrated, based on crime analysis,” the release states.

No further information is available at this time.