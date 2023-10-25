SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man is facing federal charges in connection to a robbery spree last month where he allegedly targeted several 7-Eleven stores and threatened workers with a replica gun.

Andrew Armani Deionte Rowe, 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on four counts of interference with commerce by robbery. He is already facing a slew of charges in Utah for aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

According to federal prosecutors, Rowe robbed the stores over a span of several days last month, hitting 7-Eleven locations in Salt Lake City and Millcreek. He allegedly robbed two stores in one day, at times brandishing a pistol which turned out to be a replica Glock 45.

In one of the robberies, Rowe allegedly handed a note to the clerk that said: “Do as I say, or you will lose your life.”

Court documents filed in Utah say that Rowe targeted the convenience stores in the early morning hours, between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. While he went to six 7-Eleven locations, he was only able to get cash from five.

United Police officers arrested Rowe on Oct. 11. The officers found items in his home and car that were seen on security footage, such as specific clothing and the replica handgun.

Rowe was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail without bail. He is slated to make his first federal court appearance on Friday.