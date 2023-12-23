Support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A man is at large after stabbing his father multiple times in Spanish Fork Saturday afternoon, leaving him in critical condition, according to Spanish Fork Police.

On Dec. 23, at around 3:20 p.m., police responded to the area of 1700 East Canyon Road on a report of domestic violence.

Officers reportedly learned that an argument had broken out between 64-year-old man and his 30-year-old son.

Police said that during the argument, the father struck his son with a broom. The son allegedly retaliated by stabbing his father “multiple times in the face and back,” a release states.

Spanish Fork EMS took the father to a local hospital in critical condition.

The son reportedly fled the scene and has not been located at this time.

This is an active investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.