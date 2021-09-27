Escaped sex offender may be in Utah, U.S. Marshals say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (ABC4) – A dangerous sex offender who escaped a state mental hospital in Kansas in June may be In Utah or a handful of other states, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. They are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the 42-year-old man.

Authorities say John Freeman Colt was sentenced in December 2001 to five years in state prison for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. He was required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

After his sentence was complete, U.S. Marshals say the State of Kansas deemed Colt a Sexually Violent Predator at high risk of committing a future sex offense. The state determined him to be too dangerous to be released. Colt was then definitely civilly committed and sent to a sexual predator treatment program run by the state in 2007.

Authorities say Colt has been there until his escape on June 30, 2021.

In a press release, the U.S. Marshals say investigators believe Colt planned his escape for several months. He is said to have obtained a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. On the morning of his escape, Colt shaved off his long hair and beard, put blankets under his bed covers to make it look like he was asleep, and convinced a new staff worker that he was a new doctor looking for his way out of the building.

Posing as the doctor, authorities say Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and outside of the gates.

After several hours passed, staff noticed Colt was missing and alerted the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Following his escape, Marshals say Colt got a ride from a local farmer to the town of Larned, about 120 miles north-northwest of Wichita. From there, Colt rode to Scott City, 120 miles west of Larned, on a motorcycle he purchased before his escape with the help of an accomplice.

While his whereabouts are currently unknown, U.S. Marshals believe Colt may be traveling or camping in or around state or national parks throughout Utah, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota, or Texas.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” says U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.”

The U.S. Marshals have shared the below photos of Colt, as well as the motorcycle he is believed to be traveling on.

John Colt, described as a dangerous sex offender, who escaped a state prison in Kansas in June 2021. U.S. Marshals say he could be in a handful of states, including Utah and Colorado. (U.S. Marshals)

Colt is described as being 5’7″ and weighs about 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has a tattoo of a heart with the letters ‘BH’ on his left arm. Colt should be considered dangerous, according to U.S. Marshals. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact local law enforcement, the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2, or send information to Marshals via the USMS Tips app.