EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — An Eagle Mountain man was arrested and charged after he was accused of beating a couple during a road rage incident on Sunday, April 16.

On Tuesday, April 18, Tommy Loua, 37, was charged at the Fourth District Court in Utah County with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony assault; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

According to charging documents, a Utah County deputy was dispatched to a fight in progress in Eagle Mountain on Sunday. Two men reportedly exited their vehicle to fight with another driver.

One of the men kicked the victim while he was lying on the ground, court documents stated. Authorities say the victim was unconscious and “badly beaten.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Additionally, the victim’s wife was trying to get the men off her husband when she was reportedly punched twice in the face.

Deputies managed to identify one of the suspects as Loua through the vehicle’s license plate, according to charging documents. When interviewed, Loua admitted that it was a road rage incident and that he hit the husband about four times after he was “grabbed by the clothes.”

However, Loua denied ever hitting the wife, court documents stated.

Loua was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for the charges previously stated.