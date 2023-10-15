Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — An Eagle Mountain man is wanted by authorities after allegedly choking and threatening his girlfriend, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Yosvany-Armando Cruz-Lopez, 44, of Eagle Mountain, is wanted for aggravated assault — domestic violence (third-degree felony) and domestic violence in the presence of a child (third-degree felony).

On Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, a woman in Eagle Mountain called 911 to report that her boyfriend, identified as Cruz-Lopez, had called her and threatened that if she left their house with their child, he would kill her.

Deputies responded to the home, where the woman reportedly revealed that she and Cruz-Lopez, who also goes by the name “Gio,” had gotten into an argument the night before, and that Cruz-Lopez “used a rope or a cord of some kind” to choke her, a release states.

Deputies stayed with the woman until later in the evening, and Cruz-Lopez texted the woman asking her to come pick him up. Deputies went to the pickup location and could not find Cruz-Lopez.

“Anyone who might see Cruz is asked to call Central Utah Dispatch at (801) 798-5600. If the situation is urgent, call 911 instead of the non-emergency line,” a release states.

Officials said Cruz-Lopez may also be armed with a small caliber handgun.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.