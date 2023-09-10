SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after fleeing officers at speeds of over 130 mph throughout Salt Lake City on Friday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Miguel Angel Galan Hernandez was arrested on charges of failure to respond to officers signal to stop (third-degree felony), reckless driving (class B misdemeanor), failure to display license plate (infraction), among several other traffic-related charges.

On Sept. 8, at around 10:15 p.m., Hernandez was driving an early 2000s black Chevrolet Corvette with no license plate at 12300 South I-15 northbound. An officer spotted the vehicle and activated emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop.

Hernandez allegedly then took off at a high rate of speed and the officer began a pursuit. Hernandez switched lanes and maneuvered through traffic without signaling at speeds of over 130 mph, police said.

“I lost a visual of the vehicle just past 9000 South on I-15 northbound,” the officer stated. Other units spotted the Corvette again at 5600 South I-15 northbound and began tracking the vehicle. A police helicopter was also able to spot the vehicle.

Hernandez allegedly continued fleeing, heading westbound on I-80 to I-215 West northbound at extremely high speeds before being spiked. Hernandez then exited at the 700 North off-ramp and turned off his headlights.

Officers stopped Hernandez at 1000 North and Redwood Rd., where he finally surrendered and was placed under arrest.

Hernandez drove at reckless speeds for over 15 miles on I-15, police said. The affidavit states that he did so to avoid a no license plate infraction.

No further information is available at this time.