Driver charged in Taylorsville crash that injured mom, killed 1 of her twin daughters

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The driver in the deadly Taylorsville crash that injured a mother and killed one of her twin daughters has been charged.

On July 28, near 5100 south 3200 west, a dog ran across the street and a driver braked to avoid hitting it. That car was then rear-ended by 43-year-old driver, Michael Conder.

According to court documents, the crash then propelled the first vehicle, which struck a mom who was pushing her two 2-year-old twin girls in a stroller.

One of the girls died at the scene. The other was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition. The mother was also transported in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

Conder is facing charges for careless driving, following too close, and having a measurable controlled substance in the body.

Court documents state Conder informed detectives that he glanced down at his phone ‘for a split second’ and by the time he looked up, he had clipped the vehicle in front of him.

Reports suggest that Conder was traveling at 36 mph at the time of impact. Following the collision, Conder pulled over and went back to render first aid to the victims.

Once officers arrived Conder consented to a blood draw, where it was then discovered his blood contained 53 nanograms per millimeter of Morphine, documents state.

Michael Conder is summoned to appear in court on Jan. 20 to answer for the charges against him.