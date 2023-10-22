TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges after hitting and killing a man who was checking his tires while parked on the side of the road, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Shelby Kenneth Secrist, 43, is facing charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death (second-degree felony), driving under the influence (class-B misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice (class-B misdemeanor), use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class-B misdemeanor), unlawful sell, ship, transport of liquor from out-of-state (class-B misdemeanor), open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle (class-C misdemeanor), and failure to stay in one lane (infraction).

On Oct. 21, a UHP trooper responded to the scene near mile marker 55 on I-80 East. Upon arrival, the trooper found a black sedan partially blocking the second lane and the emergency lane.

The trooper also saw a large van with a trailer attached, which had sustained damage from the crash, parked in the emergency lane. “I could also see that the reported deceased individual was covered up, and resting in the #2 lane, closer to the white dotted line,” the affidavit states.

Witnesses at the scene directed the trooper to Secrist, who was “up walking around,” according to the affidavit. Secrist told the trooper that he had struck the man who was now deceased.

Authorities reportedly learned that Secrist had run into the driver side of the trailer before striking the driver of the van, who was outside of the vehicle checking his tires when he was hit.

The passenger of the van, who was the father of the deceased individual, told police that the his son had been thrown a short distance away from the vehicle where he came to rest.

In talking with Secrist, the trooper reportedly noticed that Secrist’s speech and demeanor were sluggish. “His eyes were blood shot and glassy looking. His pupils were tightly constricted,” the affidavit states.

The trooper later found marijuana and paraphernalia on Secrist’s person, and determined that Secrist was intoxicated through field sobriety tests.

Authorities at the scene then found more drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle, as well as a flask of alcohol and multiple 1.75-liter bottles of alcohol. “He has had DUI and possession charges in another state,” the affidavit states.

After being medically cleared, Secrist was booked into the Tooele County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.