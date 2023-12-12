SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested in Salt Lake City on Saturday for attacking another man who uses a breathing machine, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Shayne Keith Steele, 46, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault (third-degree felony) and property damage (class-B misdemeanor).

On Dec. 9, Steele got into a “heated argument” with the victim, according to the affidavit. Police said the victim is a 56-year-old man with an oxygen breathing machine.

Steele reportedly kicked the victim out of his car before backing out of a parking spot and nearly hitting the victim.

Police said Steele was upset because he believed the victim “intentionally damaged (Steele’s) vehicle with property (drummer seat),” the affidavit states.

After nearly hitting the victim, Steele allegedly then drove forward, nearly hitting the victim a second time.

Police said Steele admitted that he intentionally drove over the victim’s property with his vehicle. The victim’s property was not specified.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A security officer reportedly witnessed the incident and was able to provide police with security footage of the alleged crime.

Steele was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously mentioned.

In August Steele was arrested for a threat of terrorism for allegedly telling officers he was going to blow them, and others, up.

No further information is available at this time.