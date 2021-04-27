DEVELOPING: SWAT standoff with homicide suspect in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a local SWAT team and a homicide suspect is underway in Magna.

The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team are on the scene at the Oquirrh Hills Apartments, located in the area of 2900 South 8400 West.

SLCPD dispatch tells ABC4 that law enforcement is working to get a homicide suspect out of one the apartments.

Police say the suspect is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened early Monday morning near a homeless encampment near 900 S at 500 W in Salt Lake City.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as ABC4 obtains more information