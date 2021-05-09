DEVELOPING: Crews investigate a possible officer-involved incident in Eagle Mountain

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – Officers are currently heading to the scene of a possible officer-involved incident near Eagle Mountain, Sunday.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s office, just before 2:00 p.m., on May 9, crews were dispatched to an area near Eagle Mountain for reports of an incident involving either a local police officer or a Utah County Deputy.

Emergency officials tell ABC4 that a spokesperson for the Utah County Sheriff’s office is rushing to the scene to piece together further information.

It is unknown how many people are involved or if there are any reported injuries as a result of this incident.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.