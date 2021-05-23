Detectives investigate West Valley Stabbing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in recovery after a man allegedly brandished a knife in West Valley City, Sunday night.

According to West Valley City Police Department, on May 22, a 38-year-old woman was at a bus stop near 3800 South and 2200 West, when she was approached by a Native American man in his 40s who brandished a knife.

Police say, the woman then in response motioned her hand to move the knife away and as she did, it cut her hand.

Sgt. Longman with WVCPD tells ABC4 the woman then rushed to the hospital and after arriving, a call to authorities was issued.

According to Longman, the incident is currently in the early stages of investigation and at this time officers are unsure whether the parties involved knew each other or what the reasoning is behind the man pulling out the weapon.

Police say the victim involved is being treated for her injury which is non-life-threatening.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.