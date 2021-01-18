Deadly hit-and-run suspect hides in manure following high-speed chase in Salt Lake Co.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car, killing a person, ingesting multiple substances, hiding in a pile of manure, and escaping a hospital.

According to court records, on January 16 officers searched for a suspect who allegedly fatally struck an individual a week prior with a stolen car in Salt Lake County.

The probable cause statement says 31-year-old Alalberto Oteza was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle, had warrants for aggravated crimes, and was wanted for a fatal hit and run accident.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle near the border of Bluffdale and Lehi and attempted to stop him.

The suspect fled southbound on Redwood Road, drove into oncoming traffic, and then head-on at a northbound vehicle.

“Due to the safety concerns officers discontinued pursuing,” share officials.

According to court documents, a helicopter was then issued to help keep visual as the suspect continued running red lights, passing vehicles unsafely, and traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph despite no officers pursuing.

“The suspect ultimately got the vehicle stuck and then fled on foot,” authorities share.

Officers were then shocked to discover Oteza then hiding in a pile of manure in the middle of a corral.

As officials pulled Oteza out of the pile, a bag containing 1.23 ounces of methamphetamine was found, officers share in a statement.

When questioned, Oteza stated he also had swallowed approximately 1.5 grams of heroin prior.

Payson officers then immediately transported Oteza to Mountain View Hospital for evaluation.

The suspect then escaped a day later.

According to a probable cause statement, Oteza was initially brought to Mountain View Hospital because he swallowed a balloon of heroin and the officers on scene did not want to wait for the balloon to pass so they left Ozeta at the hospital, handcuffing him to the patient bed in the ICU.

As officers left, Oteza then slipped off the handcuffs and rushed out the hospital emergency doors.

A short time later, he was taken back into custody and transported to Utah Valley Hospital for further medical clearance.

Oteza has multiple warrants for his arrest for charges ranging from felony theft and fraud to aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing, and possession of controlled substances, including a one-count charge of escape from custody.